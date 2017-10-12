Schanbl reaches the century mark for goals - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Schanbl reaches the century mark for goals

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Ackelson, Sports Reporter/Anchor
Connect
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

The Valley Christian girls soccer team defeated Lake Center Christian 5-1.

Senior Logan Schanbl had four goals to lead the Eagles, her final tally was the 100th goal of her career. 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms