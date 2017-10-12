Austintown Schools host Rachel's Challenge to reduce school violence

Austintown Schools hosted an event on Thursday that challenged students to replace acts of violence with acts of compassion.

Rachel's Challenge is one of the largest school based character development programs in the nation. Rachel Joy Scott was the first victim of the Columbine school tragedy in 1999.

The challenge was created to equip and inspire students to replace acts of violence, bullying, and negativity with acts of respect, kindness, and compassion.

Community members got the chance to learn about Rachel, her story and how they can have a profound and positive impact on people around them.