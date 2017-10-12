Austintown Schools host Rachel's Challenge to reduce school viol - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Austintown Schools host Rachel's Challenge to reduce school violence

Posted: Updated:
By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
Connect
AUSTINTOWN TWP., Ohio -

Austintown Schools hosted an event on Thursday that challenged students to replace acts of violence with acts of compassion.

Rachel's Challenge is one of the largest school based character development programs in the nation. Rachel Joy Scott was the first victim of the Columbine school tragedy in 1999. 

The challenge was created to equip and inspire students to replace acts of violence, bullying, and negativity with acts of respect, kindness, and compassion. 

Community members got the chance to learn about Rachel, her story and how they can have a profound and positive impact on people around them.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms