Suspect charged for Cornersburg's Stone Fruit Coffee break-in

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

The suspect arrested for the Stone Fruit Coffee break-in was charged in court on Thursday.

Nicholas Kovacs has been charged with two counts of breaking and entering, three counts of vandalism and tampering with coin machines.

The 35-year-old was arrested in September at his house after authorities reviewed a surveillance video from the coffee shop in Cornersburg.

The video showed Kovacs smashing a window, climbing inside and grabbing the cash box.

The owner of the business said they don't keep money in the shop overnight.

