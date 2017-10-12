Warren native impresses judges on NBC hit show "The Voice"

More than 40,000 people auditioned for Season 13 of "The Voice." Throughout the process, only 48 make it on to one of the judge's teams.

A Warren native has defied the odds and recently wowed the judges in his blind audition. Dennis Drummond is now on his way to becoming a star.

"I never really did the singing thing, I was just doing harmonies and playing guitar for people. It's been exciting though man, it's been like an experience to say the least," said Drummond.

Drummond, who graduated from Warren G. Harding, got his first guitar when he was 7. At age 12 he started a blues band and by age 15, he was playing all over Warren and Youngstown.

"On the weekends I would go out and play in bars and I would see my teachers come out from high school and it would be funny because I would be like playing in the bar and then see my teachers just walk in the door and be like hey man, you don't tell nobody I'm here, I won't tell nobody you're here, we're good you know."

After going to music school, Drummond took a leap of faith and moved to Nashville with his girlfriend. He made a name for himself as a touring guitar player. Recently, he became the lead guitar player and back-up vocalist for Season 10 runner-up Adam Wakefield. Lately though, he's become antsy.

"Kind of wanted to take more of a step out as a musician because I've invested so much in music you know and if I'm gonna do it, what better platform than that one. I've built this foundation so let's see if we can go to like a first floor now, you know build this foundation, build this floor of the house," said Drummond.

When it came to Drummond's blind audition, he sang The Black Crowes hit, "She talks to Angels" and it took only 11 seconds for Adam Levine to smash his red button and turn his chair around.

"When Adam first turned around, he turned around like super quick and it like, it hit me then, like whoa, this is a thing now."

Later Blake Shelton turned his chair around and that's when it hit the 27-year-old rocker.

"Oh crap, what did I get myself into."

Drummond was officially a contestant on "The Voice". He chose Shelton as his coach.

"Country music is about songs man and it's about selling songs and like it's not about vocal acrobatics it's not about crazy high notes you can hit, it's about good guys singing good songs that are written well and played well."

It also didn't hurt that Drummond's mother was a huge Blake Shelton fan.

"She ain't led me wrong yet, she got me here already alright so I can't go wrong there you know," said Drummond.

Drummond says he is a proud product of Warren City Schools and happy he was raised there.

"There was always something cool about that area you know like that kind of just steel worker mentality like that part of the world has it you know, it's kind of like Michigan has it too, it's like that factory worker just I'm gonna do whatever I want whether you like it or not kind of mentality you know, they just have an attitude like in the best way and I've always loved that area."

Drummond will now have to make it through the battle rounds on Team Blake to stay on the show. He says no matter the outcome, he'll continue to do what he loves.

"I want to try to make as much cool music as I can make. I have ideas, I write with people, just not for myself so now it's going to be that chapter and I'm just, I'm looking forward or a way to just hit the ground running, like I want to go out and I want to play shows."

He also wanted to pass along a message to all his fans in Northeast Ohio.

"Hi everybody, I just wanted to say hello to all my people up in Warren and Youngstown and I just so much appreciate the support, it's been surreal and you can expect to see me in the battle rounds in the next couple weeks, I'm gonna go out there and give it to them and represent the 330 and have some fun. Thank you so much though, the love and like I'm getting all the messages and texts and everything and it's overwhelming, it's awesome so thank you guys, thank you Warren, thank you Youngstown, thanks for everything."





