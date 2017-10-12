Search turns up $35,000 worth of drugs in New Castle

New Castle Police found $35,000 worth of drugs in a home on East Wallace Avenue on Thursday afternoon.

The New Castle City Police Department Narcotics Bureau and the Lawrence County District Attorney's Special Investigation Unit conducted a search warrant on a home where they found drugs with a street value totaling $35,000.

Police arrested 21-year-old Michael Schmidt, who is being charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, persons not to possess firearms, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The following was found at the residence:

Approximately 11.69 ounces of cocaine (327 grams)

Approximately 58 grams of heroin containing Fentanyl

A loaded Taurus PT .380 Semi-automatic handgun

$9,717 in United States Currency

One Hydraulic Pill Press machine

6 cell phones

One digital scale with white powder residue

Authorities are still investigating.