Search turns up $35,000 worth of drugs in New Castle

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
NEW CASTLE, Pa. -

New Castle Police found $35,000 worth of drugs in a home on East Wallace Avenue on Thursday afternoon.

The New Castle City Police Department Narcotics Bureau and the Lawrence County District Attorney's Special Investigation Unit conducted a search warrant on a home where they found drugs with a street value totaling $35,000.

Police arrested 21-year-old Michael Schmidt, who is being charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, persons not to possess firearms, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. 

The following was found at the residence: 

  • Approximately 11.69 ounces of cocaine (327 grams)
  • Approximately 58 grams of heroin containing Fentanyl
  • A loaded Taurus PT .380 Semi-automatic handgun
  • $9,717 in United States Currency
  • One Hydraulic Pill Press machine
  • 6 cell phones
  • One digital scale with white powder residue

Authorities are still investigating. 

