Mother of suspected thief reports son to police

A new poll says that Americans see the fingerprints of global warming in ever-worsening weather disasters.More >>
Police in Ohio say they've arrested a man after receiving random 911 calls for months from his apparently malfunctioning cellphone.More >>
New Castle Police found $35,000 worth of drugs in a home on East Wallace Avenue on Thursday afternoon.More >>
Although there is no school for students on today, the staff at Austintown local schools will be on campus to receive training on how to deal with an armed intruder and other emergencies.More >>
Austintown Police are investigating a domestic violence incident after a woman came into the station with bruises on her arm Tuesday evening.More >>
Dennis Drummond, a Warren G. Harding graduate, sang The Black Crowes, "She Talks to Angels" in his blind audition and two judges turned around for him.More >>
An Ohio woman has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity after her 5-year-old daughter's body was found hidden in the family's restaurant.More >>
Authorities say an Ohio mother called police after she recognized her son and another teen in surveillance photos taken during an alleged theft.More >>
Authorities say three people have been fatally shot, a fourth person stabbed and an 8-year-old boy is missing in southeast Ohio.More >>
An appeals court says a Pennsylvania judge was justified in denying parole to a pregnant addict to safeguard her unborn child from her drug abuse.More >>
A 15-year-old student has been arrested in Ohio after officials say he threatened to kill fellow students in a video posted to the mobile messaging app Snapchat.More >>
A federal grand jury has charged 13 people from Ohio with bank fraud and conspiracy to commit bank fraud.More >>
Witnesses say a 19-year-old man fatally shot in Pennsylvania's third-largest city was gunned down after a fender bender.More >>
Health officials say about 150 people living in eight states have been sickened by salmonella after attending a chili cook-off in Virginia.More >>
A man charged with and acquitted of a felony for creating a Facebook page that parodied a suburban Cleveland police department is suing the city, saying it violated his right to free speech.More >>
Authorities say a falling object at a construction site struck and killed a man in Cleveland.More >>
