Austintown man indicted for Belleria Pizza break-in

The Mahoning County Grand Jury has found enough evidence against an Austintown man to charge him with breaking into a township restaurant.

Anthony Fossaceca, 40, was indicted Thursday on charges of breaking and entering, vandalism and safe cracking.

Police say that at around 1 am on July 23, Fossaceca kicked his way into Belleria Pizza on Mahoning Avenue and ran off with the cash register.

A witness reported to police that they spotted someone crawling through the broken glass door of the business carrying something in his arms.

Police found the restaurant's cash register on the former Mashorda Gardens property next door. The register was still closed and contained $200.

Shortly after, another officer stopped a man he spotted walking in the Capitol Estates neighborhood behind the store.

The officer says the man was breathing heavily and sweating. He had cuts on his hands, leg, and face.

The suspect, identified as Fossaceca, told police he was walking home from Walmart after a relative failed to pick him up.

All three charges against Fossaceca are felonies.