Four New Yorkers nabbed at Poland Township bank

Four men from the Bronx, New York are in the Mahoning County jail after PNC Bank officials say they tried to cash bogus checks at local branches.

Poland Township Police Chief Brian Goodin says his department was alerted that one of the four men attempted to cash a phony check at the PNC branch in Canfield Thursday morning.

When the suspects showed up at the PNC Bank on Route 224 in Poland, police officers arrived and made the arrests as the four were attempting to leave.

Police say 24-year-old Mario Luis Vega tried to cash the check and is charged with possessing criminal tools, obstructing official business, complicity, identity fraud, forgery and money laundering.

The three other suspects, Grantley Lawrence, 23; Lamone Lawrence, 29; and Juzan Spence, 22; were booked into the jail on complicity charges.