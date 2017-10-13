Four New Yorkers nabbed at Poland Township bank

A new poll says that Americans see the fingerprints of global warming in ever-worsening weather disasters.More >>
Morning commuters along in Ellsworth Township had to contend with traffic accident along Route 224 early Friday. Police had to direct traffic around an accident involving a tractor-trailer and a van pulling a trailer.More >>
Citing advantages for Youngstown City School students, district officials announced on Friday that Board of Education offices are moving out of their longtime headquarters.More >>
Four men from the Bronx, New York are in the Mahoning County jail after PNC Bank officials say they tried to cash bogus checks at local branches.More >>
Police in Ohio say they've arrested a man after receiving random 911 calls for months from his apparently malfunctioning cellphone.More >>
The death of a drug recovery clinic executive whose body was found in a Warren motel has been ruled accidental due to multiple drug toxicity.More >>
An Ohio woman has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity after her 5-year-old daughter's body was found hidden in the family's restaurant.More >>
Authorities say an Ohio mother called police after she recognized her son and another teen in surveillance photos taken during an alleged theft.More >>
Authorities say three people have been fatally shot, a fourth person stabbed and an 8-year-old boy is missing in southeast Ohio.More >>
An appeals court says a Pennsylvania judge was justified in denying parole to a pregnant addict to safeguard her unborn child from her drug abuse.More >>
A 15-year-old student has been arrested in Ohio after officials say he threatened to kill fellow students in a video posted to the mobile messaging app Snapchat.More >>
A federal grand jury has charged 13 people from Ohio with bank fraud and conspiracy to commit bank fraud.More >>
Witnesses say a 19-year-old man fatally shot in Pennsylvania's third-largest city was gunned down after a fender bender.More >>
Health officials say about 150 people living in eight states have been sickened by salmonella after attending a chili cook-off in Virginia.More >>
A man charged with and acquitted of a felony for creating a Facebook page that parodied a suburban Cleveland police department is suing the city, saying it violated his right to free speech.More >>
Authorities say a falling object at a construction site struck and killed a man in Cleveland.More >>
