Youngstown School CEO office moving to East High

Citing advantages for Youngstown City School students, district officials announced on Friday that Board of Education offices are moving out of their longtime headquarters.

According to a media release, the first of the administrative offices have already moved out of the building on 20 W. Wood Street to make room for Youngstown Early College, which is moving off the YSU Campus.

“Opening up 20 W. Wood St. to become the new home of Youngstown Early College will allow even more students and families to take advantage of the opportunity to earn an associate’s degree free of charge,” said CEO Krish Mohip.

He said moving administrative offices to school buildings with students also allows those making the decisions to see first-hand how those decisions affect students.

YEC is housed in Fedor Hall at Youngstown State University, which according to school officials, limits the school’s growth potential.

School officials say moving into the administration building will enable Early College students to maintain a close connection to YSU, according to the district.

Only one building along Wood Street separates the administration building and YSU’s Williamson College of Business Administration.

Most of the offices housed in the I.L. Ward/Judge William Rayen Building will move into East High School including Mohip’s office, the department of teaching and learning and the treasurer’s and human resources offices.

The data and information technology departments will move into Choffin Career and Technical Center and the records department is moving to the former Mary Haddow School, Oak Street Extension, on the city’s East Side.

Parent Pathways/the Office of Family Engagement has already moved into East with the Office of Student Services expected to move this week or next.

The administration building includes two sections. The Ward section fronts Wood Street, and the Rayen section, the site of the original Rayen School, fronts Wick Avenue. All of the offices are expected to be out of the administration building by late November.

Renovations include converting offices into classrooms and adding a full-service cafeteria in the building’s basement.

Judge William Rayen died in 1854, but his estate provided funds for a trust and the founding of The Rayen School, where all of Youngstown’s children could be educated. It was built in 1866 and became the first public school in Mahoning County. The attached Ward building was added later.

The Rayen School moved to Benita Avenue when a new building was erected there in 1922, but the school district tore that down in 2007 as part of a 14-school rebuilding program.

Advertisements for bids for the renovation of the administration building are expected to go out soon.