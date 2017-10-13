Youngstown native and vineyard escape deadly California wildfires

A Youngstown native and former President for the San Francisco 49er's says his family and winery are safe, despite raging wildfires in California.

Casa Piena, a vineyard owned by Carmen and Gail Policy, posted to their Facebook page today saying that they were safe.

Carmen Policy, a former Youngstown attorney was appointed as President of the 49ers in 1991. Policy worked with the team during several impressive SuperBowl victories during the 1980's and 90's.

The 49ers have operated under the ownership of the DeBartolo family of Youngstown, and their DeBartolo Corporation, for several decades.

Following his departure from the 49ers, Policy served as President and CEO of the Cleveland Browns, up until he stepped down and sold his minority share of the team in 2004.

After leaving the Browns, Policy reportedly moved to California, where he and his wife Gail purchased land in Yountville, California and began running the Casa Piena vineyards.

Yountville lies in the heart of Napa Valley, directly between two raging wildfires.

According to NBC News, at least 191,400 acres have been destroyed by the flames.

At least 31 people are confirmed to be dead, but NBC reports that the list of missing and unaccounted for tops more than 400 people.

First responders continue to fight the blazes all across parts of Southern California.