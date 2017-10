Friday Evening may feature the threat for a sprinkle early but then clouds will gradually decrease overnight with lows dipping into the mid-50s.

Saturday will be absolutely beautiful with mostly sunny skies and highs reaching near 80 degrees! That's 19 degrees above normal!

The weekend will end with breezy conditions Sunday and rain likely Sunday Afternoon and early evening.

Nothing but sunshine for the work week with highs getting into the low 70s by the weekend.