Judge to allow Facebook posts in Hamad murder trial

An order allowing the defense and prosecution to use Facebook posts in the capital murder trial of Nasser Hamad was issued on Thursday.

According to a list of stipulations set forth by the court, both parties will be allowed to use posts made by the defendant, or witnesses, in order to try and prove guilt or innocence.

The stipulations say that they will not need Facebook representatives to confirm the authenticity of the posts because all the parties admit that the posts were made under the accounts of the person or person listed.

However, it specifies that the posts may not have been made by the person under whose name the account is listed to.

The stipulations deal with claims brought to light in a March 2017 affidavit which alleges that the deadly Route 46 shooting stemmed from an argument on Facebook between Hamad and one of the victims.

The affidavit states a juvenile also joined in the argument. The document says the argument boils down to threats being made by both parties.

Jury selection began this week in the case against Hamad and is expected to continue next week.



