Brookfield police looking for attempted coin thief

The Brookfield Police Department is asking the public for help to find a young man they believe was attempting to rob a laundromat.

According to police, officers were called to the Masury Laundromat on Ulp Street on OCt. 5th for a security alarm that was going off.

Since then, surveillance pictures have shown the suspect trying to break into the coin storage of one of the washing machines.

Police say the young man is believed to be in his late teens or early twenties. He was caught on camera wearing a red Ohio State coat, Black DC hat, jeans and yellow shoes.

Anyone with information as to his identity is asked to contact the Brookfield Police Department M-F 8a-4p at (330) 448-6960 or to leave a message on our Crime Tip Line 24 hours a day at (330) 969-1110.