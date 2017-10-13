Brookfield police looking for attempted coin thief

A new poll says that Americans see the fingerprints of global warming in ever-worsening weather disasters.More >>
A new poll says that Americans see the fingerprints of global warming in ever-worsening weather disasters.More >>
Police are accusing a 49-year-old minster from a Columbiana County religious outreach organization of having sexual contact with an underage girl over a period of several years.More >>
Police are accusing a 49-year-old minster from a Columbiana County religious outreach organization of having sexual contact with an underage girl over a period of several years.More >>
"The Iraq ware veterans, the Afghanistan and Desert Storm veterans all of us feel a great deal of personal gratitude to the Vietnam Veterans, who made sure that the way they were treated was not the way we were treated," said DeSousa.More >>
"The Iraq ware veterans, the Afghanistan and Desert Storm veterans all of us feel a great deal of personal gratitude to the Vietnam Veterans, who made sure that the way they were treated was not the way we were treated," said DeSousa.More >>
Two Warren Harding graduates, who are now married and living in Sonoma County, California took in three families this week who were evacuated due to the wildfires.More >>
Two Warren Harding graduates, who are now married and living in Sonoma County, California took in three families this week who were evacuated due to the wildfires.More >>
The Brookfield Police Department is asking the public for help to find a young man they believe was attempting to rob a laundromat.More >>
The Brookfield Police Department is asking the public for help to find a young man they believe was attempting to rob a laundromat.More >>
An order allowing the defense and prosecution to use Facebook posts in the capital murder trial of Nasser Hamad was issued on Thursday.More >>
An order allowing the defense and prosecution to use Facebook posts in the capital murder trial of Nasser Hamad was issued on Thursday.More >>
An Ohio woman has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity after her 5-year-old daughter's body was found hidden in the family's restaurant.More >>
An Ohio woman has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity after her 5-year-old daughter's body was found hidden in the family's restaurant.More >>
Authorities say an Ohio mother called police after she recognized her son and another teen in surveillance photos taken during an alleged theft.More >>
Authorities say an Ohio mother called police after she recognized her son and another teen in surveillance photos taken during an alleged theft.More >>
Authorities say three people have been fatally shot, a fourth person stabbed and an 8-year-old boy is missing in southeast Ohio.More >>
Authorities say three people have been fatally shot, a fourth person stabbed and an 8-year-old boy is missing in southeast Ohio.More >>
An appeals court says a Pennsylvania judge was justified in denying parole to a pregnant addict to safeguard her unborn child from her drug abuse.More >>
An appeals court says a Pennsylvania judge was justified in denying parole to a pregnant addict to safeguard her unborn child from her drug abuse.More >>
A 15-year-old student has been arrested in Ohio after officials say he threatened to kill fellow students in a video posted to the mobile messaging app Snapchat.More >>
A 15-year-old student has been arrested in Ohio after officials say he threatened to kill fellow students in a video posted to the mobile messaging app Snapchat.More >>
A federal grand jury has charged 13 people from Ohio with bank fraud and conspiracy to commit bank fraud.More >>
A federal grand jury has charged 13 people from Ohio with bank fraud and conspiracy to commit bank fraud.More >>
Witnesses say a 19-year-old man fatally shot in Pennsylvania's third-largest city was gunned down after a fender bender.More >>
Witnesses say a 19-year-old man fatally shot in Pennsylvania's third-largest city was gunned down after a fender bender.More >>
Health officials say about 150 people living in eight states have been sickened by salmonella after attending a chili cook-off in Virginia.More >>
Health officials say about 150 people living in eight states have been sickened by salmonella after attending a chili cook-off in Virginia.More >>
A man charged with and acquitted of a felony for creating a Facebook page that parodied a suburban Cleveland police department is suing the city, saying it violated his right to free speech.More >>
A man charged with and acquitted of a felony for creating a Facebook page that parodied a suburban Cleveland police department is suing the city, saying it violated his right to free speech.More >>
Authorities say a falling object at a construction site struck and killed a man in Cleveland.More >>
Authorities say a falling object at a construction site struck and killed a man in Cleveland.More >>