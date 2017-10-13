Vietnam Veterans recognized in Grove City

Nearly five decades after their service, some of Shenango Valley's Bravest were honored Friday with a recognition that was long overdue.

One at a time the names of about 40 local men and women who served in the Vietnam War were recognized at the Pennsylvania Army National Guard Armory by U.S. Senator Pat Toomey, PA Senator Michele Brooks and PA State Representative Tedd Nesbit.

"If I was 17 again, I'd go back in tomorrow," said Army Veteran Gerald Elliott.

Some moved a little slower than they did fifty years ago. But, each one proudly saluted as they accepted an Official 50th Commemorative pin from the Department of Defense.

"It can only be given directly to a Vietnam Veteran as a direct way of congress saying thank you for your service. Even if we're late, even if its 50 years later, we want to make sure they know that the nation does appreciate their service," said Robert DeSousa, Colonel with the Pennsylvania National Guard and State Director for U.S. Senator Pat Toomey.

The small token of gratitude, for some, is long over due.

"It was sort of hurtful that the people that sacrificed were not given th recognition that they deserved," said Army Veteran Timothy McCall.

"The Iraq ware veterans, the Afghanistan and Desert Storm veterans all of us feel a great deal of personal gratitude to the Vietnam Veterans, who made sure that the way they were treated was not the way we were treated," said DeSousa. "They reached out and said never again,"

Afterwards the ceremony some stayed -- talking about the days and experiences they often keep to themselves.

"These stories do not get told much by Vietnam Veterans and for reason like right now, I'm tearing up when I speak of this," said Air Force Veteran Steve Mihalko.

