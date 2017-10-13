Youngstown man pleads in fatal car accident

A Youngstown man accused of causing a deadly crash on the city's South side almost two years ago has pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide.

Eric Wallace, 28, was indicted by the Mahoning County Grand Jury at the end of July aggravated vehicular homicide and operating a vehicle under the influence.

According to the indictment, Wallace was under the influence of cocaine when his car ran into another car at Market Street and West LaClede Avenue on January 12, 2016.

Jerome Lee Campbell-Atkins, 40, who was in the other car, died in that crash.

Wallace will be sentenced on December 7. The other charges against him have been dropped.