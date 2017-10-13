Police: 2 Pennsylvania men kill one another in shootout

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) - A particularly violent year in one eastern Pennsylvania city has been underscored by a shootout in which two men killed one another.

Chester police say they've determined that 47-year-old Robert Roberts and 23-year-old Kaneef Dennis fatally shot each other about 7:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Police don't have a motive for the shootings, which were the city's 25th and 26th homicides this year, and the 32nd and 33rd in Delaware County. Chester had 27 homicides for all of last year.

Chester is a city of about 35,000 residents along the Delaware River, about 15 miles (24.1 kilometers) southwest of Philadelphia.

