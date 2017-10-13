California declares emergency to fight hepatitis A outbreak

Parents who struggle to get their children to follow a healthy diet may want to make dinnertime a pleasant experience, new research suggests.More >>
Dance classes may beat traditional exercise when it comes to improving older adults' balance -- and it might enhance brain areas related to memory and learning along the way.More >>
President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order that allows small businesses to band together and buy health insurance that flouts Affordable Care Act (ACA) regulations.More >>
People with hearing loss face daunting challenges, but so do those who love them, researchers report.More >>
Breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death among women in the United States, and routine screenings remain the most reliable way to detect the disease early, a breast cancer expert says.More >>
More "hardcore" smokers than ever are trying to extinguish their bad habit, new research suggests.More >>
How to keep from developing skin cancer should be something all doctors discuss with the parents of their young, fair-skinned patients, suggests the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force.More >>
In young people with type 1 diabetes, insulin pump therapy may offer better blood sugar control and fewer complications than daily injections of the vital hormone, new German research suggests.More >>
Childhood obesity has increased more than 10-fold worldwide since 1975, a new study reports.More >>
Frequent sauna bathers might be boosting their heart health as they sweat, new research suggests.More >>
