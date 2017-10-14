USOC wants Winter Games, must decide on 2026 or 2030

Nearly two weeks after one of the most horrific crimes in U.S. history, authorities have yet to sort out the basic facts surrounding the case of a high-stakes video poker player who murdered 58 people from his high-rise hotel room in Las VegasMore >>
Nearly two weeks after one of the most horrific crimes in U.S. history, authorities have yet to sort out the basic facts surrounding the case of a high-stakes video poker player who murdered 58 people from his high-rise hotel room in Las VegasMore >>
Rose McGowan has shown she will not be easily silenced, emerging from a brief suspension on Twitter Thursday to post her most pointed allegation at disgraced film mogul Harvey WeinsteinMore >>
Northern California's wildfires have now killed 31 people _ making this the deadliest week of wildfires in state historyMore >>
American woman, her Canadian husband and 3 young children released after years in captivity by Taliban-allied networkMore >>
Nearly five decades after their service, some of Shenango Valley's Bravest were honored Friday with a recognition that was long overdue.More >>
HarbisonWalker International has obtained a temporary restraining order after a Windham plant employee claims he was struck in his lower arm and hand by a semi tractor-trailer that was leaving the plant while he was picketing.More >>
A Youngstown man accused of causing a deadly crash on the city's South side almost two years ago has pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide.More >>
Police are accusing a 49-year-old minster from a Columbiana County religious outreach organization of having sexual contact with an underage girl over a period of several years.More >>
Two Warren Harding graduates, who are now married and living in Sonoma County, California took in three families this week who were evacuated due to the wildfires.More >>
