USOC wants Winter Games, must decide on 2026 or 2030

American woman, her Canadian husband and 3 young children released after years in captivity by Taliban-allied network

Northern California's wildfires have now killed 31 people _ making this the deadliest week of wildfires in state history

Rose McGowan has shown she will not be easily silenced, emerging from a brief suspension on Twitter Thursday to post her most pointed allegation at disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein

Nearly two weeks after one of the most horrific crimes in U.S. history, authorities have yet to sort out the basic facts surrounding the case of a high-stakes video poker player who murdered 58 people from his high-rise hotel room in Las Vegas

From a couple married 75 years to a young woman known for her helping heart, the California wildfires have claimed more than 30 victims so far.

'She was my life': Longtime loves among those lost in fire

Remains are found, survivors return to decimated homes, meals are passed out as another day passes for firefighters continue to wage battle on raging Northern California wildfires.

Authorities: 2 employees killed, more than a dozen injured in foiled North Carolina prison break; all inmates accounted for.

California Gov. Jerry Brown declares state of emergency to combat hepatitis A outbreak that has claimed 18 lives in San Diego.

Northern California communities have been battered by four days under siege from wildfires that are nowhere near over.

By EDDIE PELLS

AP National Writer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) - The prospect of a U.S. bid for the Winter Olympics is less a matter of "if" and more a matter of "when."

The U.S. Olympic Committee board is moving forward with discussions about bringing the Winter Games to America for either 2026 or 2030.

Because Los Angeles was recently awarded the 2028 Summer Games, a bid for 2030 would make more sense, chairman Larry Probst said Friday after the USOC board's quarterly meeting.

But the USOC needs more information about the International Olympic Committee's process for awarding the next Olympics. The 2026 Games are set to be awarded in 2019, but the IOC could decide to award the 2030 Games at that time, as well, mirroring this year's dual award of the 2024 Games to Paris and 2028 to LA.

If the IOC considers that possibility, Probst said "we'd want to be in that conversation, at the table for that discussion," which would mean 2026 would be in the mix.

The USOC has until next March to pick a city. Those expressing interest are Salt Lake City, Denver and Reno, Nevada.

Asked what the perfect candidate city would offer, Blackmun said it would be one that "aligns best with Agenda 2020," the IOC blueprint for future Olympics that calls for less billion-dollar projects and more venues already in place.

Salt Lake City is the last American city to host an Olympics - the 2002 Winter Games - and many of the venues built for those Olympics have been maintained and are still in use.

Probst said he has taken recent comments from IOC president Thomas Bach about returning the Winter Games to "more traditional" sites as code for bringing them back to Europe or North America.

Next year's Pyeongchang Olympics will mark the first of two in a row in Asia.

