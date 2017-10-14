Feds charge illegal Mexican immigrants found in Youngstown

A Federal Grand Jury has indicted six people for illegally reentering the United States, including two who were found in Youngstown.

U.S. Attorney Justin E. Herdman announced on Friday that Ignacio Mendoza-Arriaga, 31, a Mexican citizen, was found in Youngstown after being deported to Mexico in 2008 following a felony conviction.

Reinaldo Herrerra-Herrerra, 36, a Mexican citizen, was found in Youngstown after being deported to Mexico in 2011.

Both cases are being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Karrie D. Howard following an investigation by the Youngstown Police Department and the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

In addition Christian Euceda-Lopez and Wilson Antonio Miranda-Rivera, 36 both citizens of Honduras, as well as Jorge Manuel Ramos-Cruz, 49, and Abelardo Beltran-Arriola, 31, both from Mexico, were found in Ohio after being deported.