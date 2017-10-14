Conneaut Police seek man charged in death of 13-month-old girl

Residents in the New Castle area are being warned to be on guard for a what Shenango Township Police believe is a burglary scam.More >>
Residents in the New Castle area are being warned to be on guard for a what Shenango Township Police believe is a burglary scam.More >>
Authorities say they are searching for a man accused of killing and raping a 13-month-old in northeast Ohio.More >>
Authorities say they are searching for a man accused of killing and raping a 13-month-old in northeast Ohio.More >>
A Federal Grand Jury has indicted six people for illegally reentering the United States, including two who were found in Youngstown.More >>
A Federal Grand Jury has indicted six people for illegally reentering the United States, including two who were found in Youngstown.More >>
Brookfield Township police are searching for a suspect in connection to an attempted burglary at a local laundromat.More >>
Brookfield Township police are searching for a suspect in connection to an attempted burglary at a local laundromat.More >>
A rollover crash in Struthers sent one person to the hospital Friday night.More >>
A rollover crash in Struthers sent one person to the hospital Friday night.More >>
Authorities say a former Ohio State University running back faces three counts of rape for an alleged sexual assault of a woman this summer.More >>
Authorities say a former Ohio State University running back faces three counts of rape for an alleged sexual assault of a woman this summer.More >>
Police have been searching for three teens involved in a shooting that caught an innocent 65-year-old grandmother in the crossfire as she sat on the porch of her Pennsylvania home.More >>
Police have been searching for three teens involved in a shooting that caught an innocent 65-year-old grandmother in the crossfire as she sat on the porch of her Pennsylvania home.More >>
A particularly violent year in one eastern Pennsylvania city has been underscored by a shootout in which two men killed one another.More >>
A particularly violent year in one eastern Pennsylvania city has been underscored by a shootout in which two men killed one another.More >>
State police say a 30-year-old Pennsylvania man forced his girlfriend's 10-year-old son to provide urine which the man twice used to pass drug tests.More >>
Police say a Pennsylvania man who used heroin forced his girlfriend's 8-year-old son to provide urine for his drug test.More >>
A man has been charged with indecent assault and other crimes for allegedly performing a lewd sex act while waiting in a ride line behind a 13-year-old girl at a Pittsburgh-area amusement park.More >>
A man has been charged with performing a lewd sex act while waiting in line behind a 13-year-old girl at a Pittsburgh-area amusement park.More >>
An Ohio woman has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity after her 5-year-old daughter's body was found hidden in the family's restaurant.More >>
An Ohio woman has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity after her 5-year-old daughter's body was found hidden in the family's restaurant.More >>
Authorities say an Ohio mother called police after she recognized her son and another teen in surveillance photos taken during an alleged theft.More >>
Authorities say an Ohio mother called police after she recognized her son and another teen in surveillance photos taken during an alleged theft.More >>
Authorities say three people have been fatally shot, a fourth person stabbed and an 8-year-old boy is missing in southeast Ohio.More >>
Authorities say three people have been fatally shot, a fourth person stabbed and an 8-year-old boy is missing in southeast Ohio.More >>
An appeals court says a Pennsylvania judge was justified in denying parole to a pregnant addict to safeguard her unborn child from her drug abuse.More >>
An appeals court says a Pennsylvania judge was justified in denying parole to a pregnant addict to safeguard her unborn child from her drug abuse.More >>
A 15-year-old student has been arrested in Ohio after officials say he threatened to kill fellow students in a video posted to the mobile messaging app Snapchat.More >>
A 15-year-old student has been arrested in Ohio after officials say he threatened to kill fellow students in a video posted to the mobile messaging app Snapchat.More >>