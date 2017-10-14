Police: Electric company impostor scams Shenango Twp. homeowner

Residents in the New Castle area are being warned to be on guard for a what Shenango Township Police believe is a burglary scam.

Township police say a man came to the victim's house in the area of Old Butler Road near Four Star Pizza on Thursday claiming he was working with the electric company.

When the victim asked for the man's credentials, he couldn't provide any, according to police.

However, the suspect convinced the victim to allow him to into the backyard under the pretense that he needed to conduct a survey.

That's when police believe a second person went into the victim's home and stole a safe.

The first suspect is described as a skinny white male with red acne. Police say he was driving a black S-U-V.

Investigators say anyone soliciting door-to-door in the township is required to provide the police department with their personal information beforehand.

Anyone who isn't sure of a stranger's intentions is asked to call 9-1-1 with as much physical information about the person and the vehicle involved.