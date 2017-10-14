Near-record heat to start the weekend

Summer just doesn't want to leave! Highs Saturday get close to 80 degrees, close to the record high of 84 degrees! Sunny skies will dominate the Valley Saturday but a few clouds could filter in overnight into Sunday Morning.

Sunday starts dry, partly cloudy, and slightly breezy. Rain is likely anytime after 2 PM but the chance for rain quickly diminishes. Winds Sunday will pick up to 20 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

After Sunday, sunshine will be the call all week with highs starting cool but quickly getting back above average.