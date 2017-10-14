Mayor's races highlight political hope for Ohio Democrats

By DAN SEWELL

Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) - It's mayoral election time, which means Ohio Democrats will finally get some wins.

After a Republican sweep last year of statewide offices as Donald Trump scored a decisive victory in the presidential swing state, Democrats are in rebuilding mode and leaning on the urban areas that are among their last voting strongholds. Democratic incumbents face Democratic challengers in three of the state's largest cities, with Dayton's Democratic mayor unopposed for re-election.

Ohio State University political scientist Paul Beck says the Democrats need to develop some potential stars, and winning and governing cities is a place to start.

Dayton's mayor, Nan Whaley, is already trying to springboard her local popularity into the governorship, running statewide for the nomination while assured of re-election at home.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.