Advantages the valley could have in attracting Amazon headquarters

The Valley joins a growing list of metropolitan areas of all sizes vying to bring Amazon's second headquarters to their communities.

"There's no doubt that the competition's fierce," said Joe Bell, spokesman for the Cafaro Company.

This week the Youngstown Warren Regional Chamber announced its planning to pitch a 104-acre site, known as Enterprise Park at Eastwood, to the online retail giant. The property is located next to the Eastwood Mall complex in Niles.

The next Amazon headquarters promises to bring 50,000 jobs and could transform an entire region's economy for generations.

Incentives will play a key in landing what's expected to be one of the biggest corporate investments in recent history.

"Our company is willing to kick in $20 million for site preparation and construction," Bell said.

Major cities including Cleveland and Pittsburgh also plan to submit applications.

While the Trumbull County site offered does meet some of Amazon's requirements, the Valley falls short on at least a couple of items on the wish list.

While the Valley has advantages with lower cost of living options and highway access, Bell says Amazon is looking to move to an area with a population size of close to 1 million, with a mass transit system that's likely beyond what's currently offered in the area.

If Amazon decides to pass on moving to the Valley, Bell says the plan is to eventually find someone else. He says the vision is to possibly attract another business.

"The point is, we're putting this out there for their use," he said. "We're not going to give up on this particular site, nor are we going to give up on other companies."

Youngstown-Warren Regional Chamber is working with the Cafaro Company to offer an incentives package.

The deadline to apply for the Amazon site is October 19. The company plans to announce it's choice in 2018.