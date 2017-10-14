Fire near Pittsburgh kills 1, injures minors, firefighters

DORMONT, Pa. (AP) - A fire in a Pittsburgh-area home has killed one person and injured several other people, including juveniles and firefighters.

An Allegheny County spokeswoman said the blaze in Dormont was reported at about 4 a.m. Saturday.

She said one person died and several other family members were taken to hospitals. The injured included two juveniles, and two firefighters also sustained minor injuries.

There was no immediate word on the name of the deceased or the conditions of those injured. The county fire marshal's office is investigating.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.