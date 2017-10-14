Ohio woman charged in boy's death from fentanyl at sleepover

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Authorities have charged a 60-year-old Ohio woman in the death of a 12-year-old boy who a coroner says died from a fentanyl overdose during a sleepover at her apartment.

Sheila Hutchins was charged Friday with involuntary manslaughter and child endangering in the death of Kanye Champelle in July. The Columbus woman remains held on a $50,000 bond after a Franklin County Municipal Court hearing Saturday.

Emergency crews were called to the apartment after the boy reportedly started choking and found him unconscious. He died two days later at a hospital.

It remains unclear how he was exposed to the powerful synthetic opioid during a sleepover birthday party for a cousin or whose drugs they were.

Hutchins' public defender couldn't be reached for comment Saturday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.