Western Michigan vs. Akron postponed due to flooding

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) - Western Michigan's matchup with Akron was postponed on Saturday due to flooding on the playing field caused by heavy rains.

The game has been rescheduled for Sunday afternoon.

Akron-Western Michigan Game Moved to Sunday at 1 PMhttps://t.co/gOPB0jWPEs pic.twitter.com/RHvQZ30ELc — Akron Zips Football (@ZipsFB) October 14, 2017

