Poland Twp. chief gives insight about how check-cashing thieves were caught

The Poland Township Police Chief credits quick-thinking bank tellers at PNC Bank for helping to get four men on a suspected crime wave off the streets.

The four suspects from New York are suspected of participating in a fraudulent check-cashing scheme at numerous PNC Banks in Pennsylvania and Ohio.

They were arrested in the township on Thursday.

Taken into custody and placed in the Mahoning County Jail on Friday were: Grantley Lawrence, 23, on a complicity charge; Lamone Lawrence, 29, on a complicity charge; Juzan Spence, 22, on a complicity charge; and Mario Vega, 24, on charges of obstructing official business, complicity, identity fraud, possessing criminal tools, forgery and money laundering.

Poland Township Police Chief Brian Goodin tells 21 News, "PNC Banks across Ohio, as far as Millersburg and Wooster, and across the line into Pennsylvania also had a subject going into their banks presenting IDs and utilizing two victims of identity theft credit cards, bank cards, and checks that they had cashed somewhere to the tune of around $37,000."

The men were arrested at the PNC branch on Center Road in the township, and the officers actually caught Vega while he was inside the bank.

"Luckily for our bank, they received a tip from Starr Center which I believe is in Canfield Township. They received a call from them that the subjects were just in their bank. I don't believe they got anything, but they were in the area. They forwarded them a picture of the subject and the alert and fortunately for us and unfortunately for them they did try our bank in Poland here on Route 224. The bank tellers were quick to respond and realized that this is the guy. We were fortunate to get an officer there right away while he was still in the bank. The first officer on the scene was Jeff Lewis, myself and Detective Wilson were right behind him. As we were pulling in. the getaway car was pulling out, so we were able to get them stopped. We were able to get them all arrested and recover about $32,000 they had in the car," Chief Goodin tells 21 News.

The chief also says they are now getting calls from other area police departments and the victims.

"It was just a great thing that everything came together and were at the right place at the right time," Chief Goodin said.