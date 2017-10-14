Memorial unveiled in Poland Township to remember two fallen officers

It has been more than 30 years since their deaths, but their brothers in blue have never forgotten the sacrifice they made in laying down their lives to protect the Poland Township community.

Two fallen officers from Poland Township were honored and remembered as a special law enforcement memorial was unveiled in front of police headquarters.

The names of the fallen officers are engraved on the memorial.

Officer Richard Elton Becker died of a single gunshot wound back on November 6th, of 1983.

He was investigating a suspicious person call in the rear of a bar on State Route 170 in Poland Township when the suspect stepped out of the darkness and fired a single shot.

The gunman fled the area and eventually took his own life.



On March 30th of 1984, Officer Charles K. Yates suffered a fatal heart attack in the line of duty. It happened during a combative arrest.

Poland Township Police Chief Brian Goodin says these dedicated officers are gone, but they will never be forgotten. That's why he says this memorial in their honor is so important.

"It's a nice thing to have for the community to realize that we recognize these officers. Family men at the time who had full-time jobs, and came out here part-time to serve this township and ended up losing their lives," Chief Goodin said.

Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home and OT Beight and Sons and Daughter, as well as several anonymous donors, helped make the project possible.