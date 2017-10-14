Women's Solidarity March

What began as just three women committing to empowering each other last year, has grown into what some believe could be a movement in Warren.

So what's behind the group called SWAG, and it's rallying cry?

SWAG stands for Sisters Welcoming All Generations of Women, and in Warren this weekend women of all ages came together to march from Courthouse Square to the YWCA.

They marched down North Park Avenue chanting, "stop judging and start loving."

Event Organizer and founder, Honeya Price says it's all about "girl power," because women need to support other women, not criticize them.

"Most of the issues we face in the work place is us. I feel like a lot of times as women, we judge each other by the way we look, by our hair, by the way we talk, the way we move. And gossiping is a major thing," Price said.

Some of the women shared their concerns about their children growing up in a world where heroin and guns are controlling Mahoning Valley streets.

Many of these women say as mothers they need to be strong to make sure the next generation has a fighting chance at a good education, financial stability, a career and life.

Latrice McGinnis from Cleveland says no matter where you're from the issues are the same, "There's so much happening in the world right now, and I personally feel like evil is taking over. There's not enough good anymore."

As the women gathered to empower each other one woman said the message is clear, stop fighting each other, and start fighting for each other.