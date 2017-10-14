Pumpkin weigh-off in Canfield is world record setting event

It was the perfect day for a pumpkin weigh-off at Parks Garden Center in Canfield.

And there were three records set, including a world record.

Dave and Carol Stelts of Pennsylvania won first place for the largest pumpkin.

It weighed in at a whopping 2,090.5 pounds.

That set a Pennsylvania State Record.

Karl Haist came in second. His pumpkin weighed in at 2,003 pounds.

He set the New York State record.

But the record-setting doesn't end there. Parks Garden Center and the Ohio Valley Pumpkin Growers set the World Record for having the ten biggest pumpkins in any one location at one time.

By the way, they have set that record nine out of 12 times.