Columbiana's Wilson back-to-back state golf champion

Columbiana High School golfer Jared Wilson left his mark at the state golf tournament; setting a couple more records while winning back to back crowns.

His 141 total is new low at North Star Golf Scarlet Course after setting the one day record on Friday with a 69.

Wilson played the final round even par with a 72 and was the only competitor in Division III to finish under par at minus three.

"I was just trying to make sure I played another good round today. I knew I had the lead going in, but I knew I had to have another good round today. I thought that if I played a good round today, I would be hard to catch. My hard work feels like it has paid off. It's been my goal all year to try and repeat and win another state championship. To finally do that it's a good feeling," Wilson said.