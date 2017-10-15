Five people sent to hospital after several-vehicle crash in Center Twp.

A three-vehicle crash on State Route 45 north of Lisbon sent two adults and three children to the hospital Saturday evening.

Troopers said the crash happened just before 7 p.m. and closed the road for about two hours.

The accident began when one vehicle, driven by 26-year-old Leticia Lujan, struck the rear of another vehicle driven by 61-year-old Maryanne Bartholomew.

Lujan then went left of center, striking another vehicle, driven by 71-year-old David Lewis, according to a news release.

The release lists all three drivers as Lisbon residents.

Troopers said all five people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and that a dog was also injured in the crash.

The release states that drug impaired driving is a factor in the crash, which is still under investigation.