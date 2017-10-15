Breezy conditions and rain on the way for Sunday

Sunday starts off dry and calm with a few clouds around. Clouds will gradually build in throughout the day and gusts could pick up to 30 mph by the afternoon. Rain will move in early to mid-afternoon Sunday with isolated pockets of heavy rain possible. Gusty winds to 40-45 mph are possible along with the showers.

As the front passes temps Sunday Night will drop into the mid-40s and a spotty shower can't be ruled out through Monday Morning. Winds should die down overnight.

Monday will turn mostly sunny and then sunshine dominates for the work week and weekend.

Temps start off chilly Monday and then get back to more of an Early-June feel by the weekend.