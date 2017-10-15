Another portion of Wick Avenue closing today

Another portion of Wick Avenue is being closed for two weeks beginning today.

Deputy Director of Public Works Charles Shasho says the road is closed from the Westbound Service Road to Madison Avenue.

Traffic will be permitted through the north and south, but the road will be closed to through traffic.

While crews work on Wick Avenue, Bryson Street between Westbound Service Road and Madison Avenue will temporarily modify to two-way traffic.

Access to Ursuline High School parking lot will be maintained from the north or south.

A detour for drivers will be posted on nearby streets.

Another portion of Wick Avenue that has been closed for improvements on the YSU Campus is expected to open by the end of this month.