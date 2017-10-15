Part of Wick Avenue closed for two weeks

Wick Avenue will be closed from Westbound Service Road to Madison Avenue for the next two weeks for road construction purposes.

Traffic will be permitted through the north and south, but the road will be closed to through traffic.

While crews work on Wick Avenue, Bryson Street between Westbound Service Road and Madison Avenue will temporarily modify to two-way traffic.

Access to Ursuline High School parking lot will be maintained from the north or south.

A detour for drivers will be posted on nearby streets.