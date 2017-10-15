Mill Creek Metroparks hosts Pumpkin Walk at Twilight

Pumpkin Walk at Twilight will be underway Sunday evening at Mill Creek Metroparks.

The park hosted a pumpkin carving event on Thursday, Friday and Saturday so the community could contribute to the display on Sunday night.

From 5:30 until 8 p.m., families can walk the pumpkin-lined paths.

The event is free and open to the public.

Mill Creek will have JD Eicher performing live, along with refreshments and children activities.