Active search for second missing boater on Mosquito Lake, 1 found

Crews are searching Sunday morning for a second missing boater on Mosquito Lake, after a canoe was capsized.

Bazetta Police say they have found one person but they are still searching for a second one.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have arrived at the scene to aid in the search.

Trumbull County Dispatch confirmed this is an active search.

This is a developing story. Stay connected with 21 News as details become available.