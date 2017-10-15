Active search for second missing boater on Mosquito Lake, 1 foun - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Active search for second missing boater on Mosquito Lake, 1 found

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
CORTLAND, Ohio -

Crews are searching Sunday morning for a second missing boater on Mosquito Lake, after a canoe was capsized.

Bazetta Police say they have found one person but they are still searching for a second one.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have arrived at the scene to aid in the search.

Trumbull County Dispatch confirmed this is an active search. 

This is a developing story. Stay connected with 21 News as details become available. 

