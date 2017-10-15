Search continues for second missing boater on Mosquito Lake, 1 found

Crews are searching Sunday morning for a second missing boater on Mosquito Lake after a canoe was capsized.

Bazetta Police say they have found one person but they are still searching for a second one.

Crews are searching for a 51-year-old male with the last name Schuster, according to authorities.

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, STAT MedEvac and 8 search boats are on scene to aid in the search.

Crews say the search is difficult because the lake is choppy and rough.

The person they found is now on shore with no reported injuries.

The calls came in around 10:20 Sunday morning from people passing by, according to police.

Trumbull County Dispatch confirmed this is an active search.

This is a developing story. Stay connected with 21 News as details become available.