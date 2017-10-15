Legal analyst weighs in on Hamad capital murder trial

The jury selection process is expected to continue Monday in the capital murder trial of Nasser Hamad.

The Howland man plans to argue self-defense in the deadly shootout at his Route 46 home in late February.

The defense initially requested a change of venue due to the high profile nature of the case.

"This is the time where you make that decision as a judge," said Matt Mangino, 21 News legal analyst.

"If you can't seat a panel based on people knowing about the case or people having opinions about the case, at some point the judge may say, 'Well, we can't seat a jury here'," Mangino said.

Mangino joined WFMJ Weekend Today's Press Pass to weigh in on how he believes the case could unfold. He explained it will be up to the defense to prove Hamad was justified in his actions while arguing self-defense.

"What we know, just by news accounts, is that Nasser went into his house after there was a fight in the front yard, got a gun and shot at these individuals while they were in a vehicle getting ready to leave-- that's a tough justification defense to prove," Mangino said.

Court records show the defense make try to use a psychologist to prove Hamad feared for this life the day the violence broke out.

So far there's no indication of any possible plea deal in the works.

Stay with 21 News for continuing coverage of the trial.