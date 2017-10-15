Pennsylvania explores new territory in budget fight

By MARC LEVY

Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania's deficit-riddled finances are entering new territory, as Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf tries to balance the budget without involvement from a Republican-controlled Legislature.

The House and Senate return to session Monday while Wolf works on a $2.2 billion budget-balancing strategy that relies heavily on borrowing.

Lawmakers otherwise haven't sorted out a way to finance a $32 billion budget bill they passed June 30. They were pursuing a plan relying primarily on borrowing, siphoning cash from off-budget programs and authorizing more casino-style gambling, but efforts stalled when the House balked at raising taxes.

Republican Bucks County Rep. Gene DiGirolamo says he's working on a compromise measure to impose a tax on Marcellus Shale natural gas production, despite opposition from House Republican leaders.

The tax is a top Wolf priority.

