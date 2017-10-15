Amid crises, tensions between Trump, Tillerson persist

Scientists say thousands of chicks from an Adelie penguin colony in the eastern Antarctic died of starvation last summer _ the second such die-off in over 40 years.More >>
Scientists say thousands of chicks from an Adelie penguin colony in the eastern Antarctic died of starvation last summer _ the second such die-off in over 40 years.More >>
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is promising the company will do a better job weeding out sexual harassment, hateful symbols and violent groups from its short messaging service.More >>
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is promising the company will do a better job weeding out sexual harassment, hateful symbols and violent groups from its short messaging service.More >>
Crews are searching for a second missing boater on Mosquito Lake after a canoe was capsized Sunday morning.More >>
Crews are searching for a second missing boater on Mosquito Lake after a canoe was capsized Sunday morning.More >>
The jury selection process is expected to continue Monday in the capital murder trial of Nasser Hamad.More >>
The jury selection process is expected to continue Monday in the capital murder trial of Nasser Hamad.More >>
Officials say two sisters hospitalized in critical condition after a house fire in Akron have died.More >>
Officials say two sisters hospitalized in critical condition after a house fire in Akron have died.More >>
Pennsylvania's deficit-riddled finances are entering new territory, as Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf tries to balance the budget without involvement from a Republican-controlled Legislature.More >>
Pennsylvania's deficit-riddled finances are entering new territory, as Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf tries to balance the budget without involvement from a Republican-controlled Legislature.More >>
Local artist Ron Moore Jr. is using his talent to ease the pain of others, sketching portraits of all 58 Las Vegas shooting victims.More >>
Local artist Ron Moore Jr. is using his talent to ease the pain of others, sketching portraits of all 58 Las Vegas shooting victims.More >>
Police say a 12-year-old boy was wounded in an early morning drive-by shooting in a borough near Pittsburgh.More >>
Police say a 12-year-old boy was wounded in an early morning drive-by shooting in a borough near Pittsburgh.More >>
Authorities have charged a 60-year-old Ohio woman in the death of a 12-year-old boy who a coroner says died from a fentanyl overdose during a sleepover at her apartment.More >>
Authorities have charged a 60-year-old Ohio woman in the death of a 12-year-old boy who a coroner says died from a fentanyl overdose during a sleepover at her apartment.More >>
A high school lockdown drill turned into the real thing when a handgun and ammunition clips were found in the backpack of a student in Ohio's capital city of Columbus.More >>
A high school lockdown drill turned into the real thing when a handgun and ammunition clips were found in the backpack of a student in Ohio's capital city of Columbus.More >>
A fire in a Pittsburgh-area home has killed one person and injured several other people, including juveniles and firefighters.More >>
A fire in a Pittsburgh-area home has killed one person and injured several other people, including juveniles and firefighters.More >>
An Ohio school district says a wrongful death lawsuit accusing school officials of minimizing, denying and covering up bullying against an 8-year-old boy who killed himself should be dismissed.More >>
An Ohio school district says a wrongful death lawsuit accusing school officials of minimizing, denying and covering up bullying against an 8-year-old boy who killed himself should be dismissed.More >>
A high school lockdown drill turned into the real thing when a handgun and ammunition clips were found in the backpack of a student in Ohio's capital city of Columbus.More >>
A high school lockdown drill turned into the real thing when a handgun and ammunition clips were found in the backpack of a student in Ohio's capital city of Columbus.More >>
Authorities say a former Ohio State University running back faces three counts of rape for an alleged sexual assault of a woman this summer.More >>
Authorities say a former Ohio State University running back faces three counts of rape for an alleged sexual assault of a woman this summer.More >>
Police have been searching for three teens involved in a shooting that caught an innocent 65-year-old grandmother in the crossfire as she sat on the porch of her Pennsylvania home.More >>
Police have been searching for three teens involved in a shooting that caught an innocent 65-year-old grandmother in the crossfire as she sat on the porch of her Pennsylvania home.More >>
A particularly violent year in one eastern Pennsylvania city has been underscored by a shootout in which two men killed one another.More >>
A particularly violent year in one eastern Pennsylvania city has been underscored by a shootout in which two men killed one another.More >>
State police say a 30-year-old Pennsylvania man forced his girlfriend's 10-year-old son to provide urine which the man twice used to pass drug tests.More >>
Police say a Pennsylvania man who used heroin forced his girlfriend's 8-year-old son to provide urine for his drug test.More >>