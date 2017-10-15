Researchers sound alarm over Antarctic penguin chick deaths

American woman, her Canadian husband and 3 young children released after years in captivity by Taliban-allied network

Northern California's wildfires have now killed 31 people _ making this the deadliest week of wildfires in state history

Rose McGowan has shown she will not be easily silenced, emerging from a brief suspension on Twitter Thursday to post her most pointed allegation at disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein

Nearly two weeks after one of the most horrific crimes in U.S. history, authorities have yet to sort out the basic facts surrounding the case of a high-stakes video poker player who murdered 58 people from his high-rise hotel room in Las Vegas

Even as an unprecedented toll of death and destruction from wildfires kept mounting, California communities were getting glimpses of heroism and humanity Firefighters made major gains against most of the blazes on Friday.

The brutal 2017 wildfire season is stressing state and federal agencies that pay for the army of crews and machinery required to fight them.

US, states struggle to pay spiraling cost of fighting fires

A state fire spokesman says it appears firefighters are making good progress on deadly wildfires that started a week ago, devastating wine country and other parts of rural Northern California.

The Las Vegas tourism sector is bracing for changes in the aftermath of the massacre that killed 58 people at an outdoor music festival.

Las Vegas tourism sees changes in aftermath of shooting

President Donald Trump took a major step this week toward fulfilling a campaign promise to gut the Affordable Care Act, but states he won are likely to be affected the most.

Pro-Trump states most affected by his health care decision

BERLIN (AP) - Scientists say thousands of chicks from an Adelie penguin colony in the eastern Antarctic died of starvation last summer - the second such die-off in over 40 years.

Yan Ropert-Coudert, a marine ecologist with the French science agency CNRS who led the research, said Sunday that the "catastrophic breeding failure" occurred because unusually large amounts of sea ice forced penguin parents to travel farther to search for food.

By the time they returned, only two chicks had survived.

The environmental group WWF, which supported the research, is urging governments meeting in Hobart, Australia, this week to approve a marine protection area off East Antarctica.

Ropert-Coudert says such a protection zone wouldn't prevent larger-than-usual sea ice, but it might ease the pressure on penguins from tourism and over-fishing.

