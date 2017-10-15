Researchers sound alarm over Antarctic penguin chick deaths

Nearly two weeks after one of the most horrific crimes in U.S. history, authorities have yet to sort out the basic facts surrounding the case of a high-stakes video poker player who murdered 58 people from his high-rise hotel room in Las VegasMore >>
Nearly two weeks after one of the most horrific crimes in U.S. history, authorities have yet to sort out the basic facts surrounding the case of a high-stakes video poker player who murdered 58 people from his high-rise hotel room in Las VegasMore >>
Nearly two weeks after one of the most horrific crimes in U.S. history, authorities have yet to sort out the basic facts surrounding the case of a high-stakes video poker player who murdered 58 people from his high-rise hotel room in Las VegasMore >>
Nearly two weeks after one of the most horrific crimes in U.S. history, authorities have yet to sort out the basic facts surrounding the case of a high-stakes video poker player who murdered 58 people from his high-rise hotel room in Las VegasMore >>
Rose McGowan has shown she will not be easily silenced, emerging from a brief suspension on Twitter Thursday to post her most pointed allegation at disgraced film mogul Harvey WeinsteinMore >>
Rose McGowan has shown she will not be easily silenced, emerging from a brief suspension on Twitter Thursday to post her most pointed allegation at disgraced film mogul Harvey WeinsteinMore >>
Northern California's wildfires have now killed 31 people _ making this the deadliest week of wildfires in state historyMore >>
Northern California's wildfires have now killed 31 people _ making this the deadliest week of wildfires in state historyMore >>
American woman, her Canadian husband and 3 young children released after years in captivity by Taliban-allied networkMore >>
American woman, her Canadian husband and 3 young children released after years in captivity by Taliban-allied networkMore >>
Scientists say thousands of chicks from an Adelie penguin colony in the eastern Antarctic died of starvation last summer _ the second such die-off in over 40 years.More >>
Scientists say thousands of chicks from an Adelie penguin colony in the eastern Antarctic died of starvation last summer _ the second such die-off in over 40 years.More >>
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is promising the company will do a better job weeding out sexual harassment, hateful symbols and violent groups from its short messaging service.More >>
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is promising the company will do a better job weeding out sexual harassment, hateful symbols and violent groups from its short messaging service.More >>
Crews are searching for a second missing boater on Mosquito Lake after a canoe was capsized Sunday morning.More >>
Crews are searching for a second missing boater on Mosquito Lake after a canoe was capsized Sunday morning.More >>
The jury selection process is expected to continue Monday in the capital murder trial of Nasser Hamad.More >>
The jury selection process is expected to continue Monday in the capital murder trial of Nasser Hamad.More >>
Officials say two sisters hospitalized in critical condition after a house fire in Akron have died.More >>
Officials say two sisters hospitalized in critical condition after a house fire in Akron have died.More >>
Pennsylvania's deficit-riddled finances are entering new territory, as Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf tries to balance the budget without involvement from a Republican-controlled Legislature.More >>
Pennsylvania's deficit-riddled finances are entering new territory, as Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf tries to balance the budget without involvement from a Republican-controlled Legislature.More >>
Local artist Ron Moore Jr. is using his talent to ease the pain of others, sketching portraits of all 58 Las Vegas shooting victims.More >>
Local artist Ron Moore Jr. is using his talent to ease the pain of others, sketching portraits of all 58 Las Vegas shooting victims.More >>