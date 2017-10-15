'I'm intact,' Tillerson says, brushing off drama with Trump

Scientists say thousands of chicks from an Adelie penguin colony in the eastern Antarctic died of starvation last summer _ the second such die-off in over 40 years.More >>
Scientists say thousands of chicks from an Adelie penguin colony in the eastern Antarctic died of starvation last summer _ the second such die-off in over 40 years.More >>
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is promising the company will do a better job weeding out sexual harassment, hateful symbols and violent groups from its short messaging service.More >>
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is promising the company will do a better job weeding out sexual harassment, hateful symbols and violent groups from its short messaging service.More >>
Eastbound traffic is being restricted along Youngstown Road SE in Warren to allow crews from the fire department to battle a fire.More >>
Eastbound traffic is being restricted along Youngstown Road SE in Warren to allow crews from the fire department to battle a fire.More >>
A Youngstown couple is scheduled to go on trial today on charges handed up by a grand jury in connection with the cocaine overdose death of a nine-year-old boy.More >>
A Youngstown couple is scheduled to go on trial today on charges handed up by a grand jury in connection with the cocaine overdose death of a nine-year-old boy.More >>
Students and staff in the Youngstown City School District, as well as members of the community, are being invited to help assist victims of Hurricane Maria by donating needed goods.More >>
Students and staff in the Youngstown City School District, as well as members of the community, are being invited to help assist victims of Hurricane Maria by donating needed goods.More >>
A seven-year-old girl from Oil City, Pennsylvania was seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash in Mercer County.More >>
A seven-year-old girl from Oil City, Pennsylvania was seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash in Mercer County.More >>
Another portion of Wick Avenue is being closed for two weeks beginning today.More >>
Another portion of Wick Avenue is being closed for two weeks beginning today.More >>
Police say a 12-year-old boy was wounded in an early morning drive-by shooting in a borough near Pittsburgh.More >>
Police say a 12-year-old boy was wounded in an early morning drive-by shooting in a borough near Pittsburgh.More >>
Authorities have charged a 60-year-old Ohio woman in the death of a 12-year-old boy who a coroner says died from a fentanyl overdose during a sleepover at her apartment.More >>
Authorities have charged a 60-year-old Ohio woman in the death of a 12-year-old boy who a coroner says died from a fentanyl overdose during a sleepover at her apartment.More >>
A high school lockdown drill turned into the real thing when a handgun and ammunition clips were found in the backpack of a student in Ohio's capital city of Columbus.More >>
A high school lockdown drill turned into the real thing when a handgun and ammunition clips were found in the backpack of a student in Ohio's capital city of Columbus.More >>
A fire in a Pittsburgh-area home has killed one person and injured several other people, including juveniles and firefighters.More >>
A fire in a Pittsburgh-area home has killed one person and injured several other people, including juveniles and firefighters.More >>
An Ohio school district says a wrongful death lawsuit accusing school officials of minimizing, denying and covering up bullying against an 8-year-old boy who killed himself should be dismissed.More >>
An Ohio school district says a wrongful death lawsuit accusing school officials of minimizing, denying and covering up bullying against an 8-year-old boy who killed himself should be dismissed.More >>
A high school lockdown drill turned into the real thing when a handgun and ammunition clips were found in the backpack of a student in Ohio's capital city of Columbus.More >>
A high school lockdown drill turned into the real thing when a handgun and ammunition clips were found in the backpack of a student in Ohio's capital city of Columbus.More >>
Authorities say a former Ohio State University running back faces three counts of rape for an alleged sexual assault of a woman this summer.More >>
Authorities say a former Ohio State University running back faces three counts of rape for an alleged sexual assault of a woman this summer.More >>
Police have been searching for three teens involved in a shooting that caught an innocent 65-year-old grandmother in the crossfire as she sat on the porch of her Pennsylvania home.More >>
Police have been searching for three teens involved in a shooting that caught an innocent 65-year-old grandmother in the crossfire as she sat on the porch of her Pennsylvania home.More >>
A particularly violent year in one eastern Pennsylvania city has been underscored by a shootout in which two men killed one another.More >>
A particularly violent year in one eastern Pennsylvania city has been underscored by a shootout in which two men killed one another.More >>
State police say a 30-year-old Pennsylvania man forced his girlfriend's 10-year-old son to provide urine which the man twice used to pass drug tests.More >>
Police say a Pennsylvania man who used heroin forced his girlfriend's 8-year-old son to provide urine for his drug test.More >>