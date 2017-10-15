Watson tosses 3 TDs as Texans beat Browns 33-17

Deshaun Watson threw for 225 yards and three touchdowns, becoming the first rookie in NFL history with at least three TD passes in three straight games, helping give the Houston Texans a 33-17 win over the...More >>
Each week during the regular high school football season, you will be voting for the Taco Bell Player of the Week!More >>
Cam Pedersen kicked a game-winning 36-yard field goal in overtime to give North Dakota State a 27-24 win over Youngstown State in a battle of top-ranked Football Championship Subdivision teams Saturday.More >>
Columbiana High School golfer Jared Wilson left his mark at the state golf tournament; setting a couple more records while winning back to back crowns.More >>
J.T. Barrett passed for five touchdowns and ran for two others, and ninth-ranked Ohio State scored on its first eight possessions on its way to a 56-14 victory over Nebraska on Saturday night.More >>
Sidney Crosby scored two goals, including a bad-angle deflection in the third period to lead the Pittsburgh Penguins past the Florida Panthers 4-3 on Saturday night.More >>
High school volleyball and soccer scores from Saturday, October 14, 2017.More >>
High school football scores from Saturday, October 14, 2017.More >>
