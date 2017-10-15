Search resumes today for man missing at Mosquito Lake

The search for a missing fisherman is scheduled to resume this morning on Mosquito Lake.



One visibly shaken survivor collapsed as he greeted loved ones of a friend who went missing while the two were fishing on the lake Sunday morning.

The Bazetta Fire Department began a massive search and rescue effort calling on over a dozen neighboring departments to assist.

A Stat Medevac helicopter also flew over the area and ATV's were used to search along the shoreline.

"The water is very very rough. The rescue boats that are out there are having a hard time navigating. It's very windy and the lake level is low so they do have some issue with debris in the lake," said Bazetta Township Fire Captain Dave Walter. "Trumbull 911 received a call saying people had rescued one person on the water, from a capsized canoe and that one person was missing."



By mid-afternoon all smaller craft involved in the search had to be pulled from the water due to strong winds, creating white caps and hazardous conditions.

"A second life vest was found in the water, but we have been told 51-year-old John Schuster is a strong swimmer. We are holding out hope he made it ashore somehow and we will continue to look on the water and along the shore," said Captain Walter.



The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Parks and Watercraft Division says water temperature was 66 degrees. Weather conditions required larger water craft to be launched from the deeper boat launch area inside the State Park.

"They're operating the vessel in a sort of a grid pattern and watching the sonar screen to look for any possible things to focus on. The wind creating waves makes this very challenging for sonar, because the boat is going up and down and the sonar is attached to the boat," said ODNR Sgt. Josh Orwick.

The search was called off after about five hours due to weather conditions.

Efforts are scheduled to resume 8:30 a.m. with ODNR boats launching at the main boat launch area in the state park.