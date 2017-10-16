Youngstown schools collecting donations for Puerto Rico hurricane victims

Students and staff in the Youngstown City School District, as well as members of the community, are being invited to help assist victims of Hurricane Maria by donating needed goods.

This week, Oct. 16 through Oct. 20, donation drop-off sites will be available at each school to aid hurricane victims in Puerto Rico.

YCSD, in partnership with OCCHA, New Life Church, ‘The Linc’ and the Convoy of Hope, is collecting bottled water, powdered baby formula, baby wipes, canned goods, non-perishable food items and solar lights to be delivered to the victims.

Items also may be dropped off at ‘The Linc,’ 128 Jacobs Road, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Hurricanes caused widespread damage throughout Puerto Rico, killing about 50 people and leaving hundreds more homeless any many more without power.

It may take until December or longer for electricity to be restored to much of the Caribbean island which is also a U.S. territory.