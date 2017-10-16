Arson investigators offer $5,000 reward for info on Warren bar fire

Warren Fire Department officials have posted an 'Arson' poster on the window of Youngstown Road SE bar offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever set fire to the building early Monday.

Crews were called out to Uncle Sil's Bar and Grille at around 6 a.m. after they say someone apparently kicked in the back door and set the fire.

"The back door entering the bar had been broken into, and that's in the general vicinity where it appears the fire was intentionally set," Chief Ken Nussle said, Warren fire department.

Apartments in the same plaza were evacuated as a precaution and eastbound traffic on Youngstown Road was blocked off for about an hour.

No one was injured.

Uncle Sils owner didn't want to go on camera but did say he's in the process of transferring ownership of the business and its liquor license. He tells 21 News he believes a suspect entered the patio area by breaking a panel off the wooden fence and then busted in the back door where the heavy flames and damage appeared to be concentrated.

Investigators are attempting to determine if anything was taken from the business.

According to the bar's Facebook page, the business closed its doors on Friday.

The owner had a security camera set up that investigators will now check for any possible evidence of what happened before the flames broke out.

Nussle says investigators will also check other cameras nearby as they try to solve what's now the third arson case in the city in less than two weeks.

The Powerhouse bar and grill was also a target earlier this month. On October 5, someone broke the bar on Mahoning Avenue in Warren and broke into coin machines according to investigators.

A man staying at a community volunteer building on West Market Street had to be treated on the scene for smoke inhalation in a fire over the weekend.

While it's not believed the cases are related, officials say the incidents are a cause for concern.

"They're very serious and given you know the size of some of these facilities, they can be quite dangerous for firefighters," Nussle said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau at 800-589-2728.