'Arson' sign posted at scene of Warren bar fire

Warren Fire Department officials have posted an 'Arson' poster on the window of Youngstown Road SE bar that caught fire early Monday.

Crews were called out to Uncle Sil's Bar and Grille at around 6 am after they say someone apparently kicked in the back door and set the fire.

Apartments in the same plaza were evacuated as a precaution and eastbound traffic on Youngstown Road was blocked off for about an hour.

No one was injured.

Investigators are attempting to determine if anything was taken from the business.

According to the bar's Facebook page, the business closed its doors on Friday.

Fire officials say the bar was in the process of transferring its liquor license.

.On October 5, someone broke into the Powerhouse Bar on Mahoning Avenue in Warren and broke into coin machines according to investigators.