Fire restricts traffic on Youngstown Road in Warren

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
WARREN, Ohio -

Eastbound traffic is being restricted along Youngstown Road SE in Warren to allow crews from the fire department to battle a fire.

Firefighters were called out at around 6 am Monday to the area of Uncle Sils Bar and Grille.

Drivers may encounter restrictions between Central Parkway and Willard Avenues.

There is no word yet on the extent of the fire.

